ChainX Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00015684 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,594,400 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

