Chase Co. (CCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Chase has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

Get Chase alerts:

CCF stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. Chase has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $125.54.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $363,075 in the last ninety days.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.