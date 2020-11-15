Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $83.03. 10,898,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,639,968. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.