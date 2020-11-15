Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,836.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 498.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $356.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

