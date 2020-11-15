Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 339.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after purchasing an additional 823,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,987,000 after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $197,357.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,337,755 shares of company stock valued at $418,716,387 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

BILL opened at $95.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

