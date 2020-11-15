Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 3,291 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

Shares of KMX opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.