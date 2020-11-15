Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 816 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

