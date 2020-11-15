Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

