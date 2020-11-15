Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Danaher by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $234.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

