Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

