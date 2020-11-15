Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of USA Compression Partners worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 18.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 100,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

