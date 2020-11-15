Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

