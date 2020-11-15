Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 255.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,707,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

NYSE BTT opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

