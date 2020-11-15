Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $511,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 235.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 88,163 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.