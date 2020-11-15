Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 43.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 15,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.19, for a total transaction of $7,271,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,636.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,669 shares of company stock valued at $141,537,766. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $482.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.47. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.22 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

