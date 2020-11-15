Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $806,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 112,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.95 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $324,368.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 259,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,664 over the last three months.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.