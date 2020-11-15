Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 4.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 296.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $27.36 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65.

