Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 17,494 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

