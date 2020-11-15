Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,362,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 314,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

