Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 69 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,360 shares of company stock worth $156,328,732 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

