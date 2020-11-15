Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,554,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,424,000 after buying an additional 1,553,077 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,724,000 after purchasing an additional 155,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,077,000 after purchasing an additional 192,389 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $166.70 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $170.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

