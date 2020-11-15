Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 935 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day moving average of $177.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

