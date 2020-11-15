Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after acquiring an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $90,531,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $4,446,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,453 shares in the company, valued at $9,009,860.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,676 shares of company stock valued at $35,061,243. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

