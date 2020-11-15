Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 126,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 461,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $226,499,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $469.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.54 and a 200 day moving average of $442.58. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,194,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

