Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.15, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.