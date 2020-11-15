Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 53 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $375.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

