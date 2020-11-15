Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $752,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

