Christine Cournoyer Acquires 2,303 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Christine Cournoyer acquired 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,085.77.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spok by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spok by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spok by 510.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 182,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

