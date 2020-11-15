Christine Cournoyer Acquires 2,303 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Christine Cournoyer acquired 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,085.77.
Shares of Spok stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.
