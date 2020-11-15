Christopher Richards Buys 15,206 Shares of Apiam Animal Health Limited (AHX.AX) (ASX:AHX) Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (AHX.AX) (ASX:AHX) insider Christopher Richards acquired 15,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,476.93 ($7,483.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.59.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Apiam Animal Health Limited (AHX.AX)’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Apiam Animal Health Limited (AHX.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

