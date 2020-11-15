Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (ALM.V) (CVE:ALM) Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (ALM.V) (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,955.20.

Alliance Mining Corp. (ALM.V) stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $721,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.13. Alliance Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63.

Alliance Mining Corp. (ALM.V) Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising four non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

