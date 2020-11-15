Chromia Reaches Market Cap of $11.19 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Chromia has a market cap of $11.19 million and $4.65 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00174141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00027742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.16 or 0.00971399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00221022 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00096931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00377535 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia's official website is chromia.com . Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

