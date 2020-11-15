Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Cicero shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 302,500 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Cicero Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Cicero Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

