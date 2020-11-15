Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Head to Head Comparison

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cidara Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.65, indicating a potential upside of 161.81%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.60%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 5.33 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.80 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 579.69 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -3.78

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -662.48% -165.58% -92.73% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -3,858.14% -44.94% -33.70%

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Cidara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral Fc-conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and Coronavirus. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy; and collaboration agreement with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. to develop SPEAR T-cells in combination with Noile-Immune's PRIME technology. It also has a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc to bring new stem-cell derived allogeneic T-Cell therapies to people with cancer. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

