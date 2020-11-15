Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.95.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average of $182.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

