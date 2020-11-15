Cim LLC Acquires New Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 71.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $648.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.28. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $89.15.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.70. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 47.43%. Research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.