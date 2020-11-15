Cim LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,158,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

