Cim LLC Buys 4,989 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Cim LLC increased its stake in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zynex by 156.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $475.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

