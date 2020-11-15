Cim LLC Buys Shares of 3,450 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

