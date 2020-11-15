Cim LLC Has $725,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.9% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 12.1% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 67,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 14.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 144,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $41.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

