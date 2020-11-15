Cim LLC Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $243.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $273.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

