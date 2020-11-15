Cim LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.66. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $368.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.