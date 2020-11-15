Cim LLC Sells 193 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 546.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $140.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

