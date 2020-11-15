Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. restated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
