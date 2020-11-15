Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. restated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

