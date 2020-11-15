Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.765-12.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.63 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.74-0.76 EPS.

CSCO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.