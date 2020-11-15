Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.77-12.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.67 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

