CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $34.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of CIT opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 9,231.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 1,348,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 286.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,786,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,324,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CIT Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 831,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CIT Group by 1,323.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 736,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CIT Group by 181.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 497,697 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

