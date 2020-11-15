ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CLPT opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

