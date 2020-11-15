ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) PT Raised to $10.50

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

CLPT stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

