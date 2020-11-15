Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives $7.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,244 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.