Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.52. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 47,939 shares trading hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter.

