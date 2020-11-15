Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.52. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 47,939 shares trading hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

